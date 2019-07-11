VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The slam of a courtroom door has led to time in the slammer for a Virginia woman.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Sonnia Gaston went to a Virginia Beach courtroom on Wednesday to support her boyfriend in a probation violation case. When 20-year-old Tyrese Lavell McEachern was sentenced to 90 days in jail, the 18-year-old Gaston slammed one of the double wooden doors as she left the courtroom.

Gaston returned to the courtroom to pick up a binder that had been left behind, and that's when Circuit Judge Stephen Mahan called her to the defense table to explain her behavior. She responded that she was angry.

For her outburst, Gaston was found in contempt of court and sentenced to 10 days in jail.