Virginia family out for ride finds nearly $1 million in road

The family drove over two bags lying in the road and thought they were just trash, but it just so happens they contained $1 million in cash!

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia family out for a ride to get a change of scenery after being holed up at home due to the coronavirus found nearly $1 million in two bags lying in the road.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports David and Emily Schantz left their Caroline County home with their children Saturday and drove their truck over what they thought was a bag of trash, then stopped and picked it up as well as another bag nearby.

Only when they returned home did they discover the bags contained money.