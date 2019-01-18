CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia fugitive who drew some massive attention for her name has been captured.

The Virginia Department of Corrections posted a message on their Facebook page last Monday, Jan. 15 telling their followers to keep a lookout for Cletorious Aretha Fry.

The post garnered more than 20,000 reactions and 90,000 shares.

The 34-year-old was wanted for violating the terms and conditions of her supervised probation after she allegedly removed her ankle bracelet.

VDOC posted on Tuesday that Fry was captured.

Post by virginiacorrections.