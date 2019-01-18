CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia fugitive who drew some massive attention for her name has been captured.

The Virginia Department of Corrections posted a message on their Facebook page last Monday, Jan. 15 telling their followers to keep a lookout for Cletorious Aretha Fry.

The post garnered more than 20,000 reactions and 90,000 shares.

The 34-year-old was wanted for violating the terms and conditions of her supervised probation after she allegedly removed her ankle bracelet.

VDOC posted on Tuesday that Fry was captured.