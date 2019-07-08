STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - Just because dogs do it doesn't mean you can.

Authorities say a Virginia man has been arrested after he was seen urinating on a mailbox.

Officials with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office say 47-year-old Keith Ball was spotted peeing on the mailbox and a sign on Monday afternoon.

Officials say a deputy who encountered Bell reported that he smelled alcohol and appeared to be drunk.

Ball reportedly ran from the deputy asked about the mailbox incident. He was charged with public intoxication and obstruction of justice.

It was not immediately clear whether he has a lawyer.