ASHEBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – We’ve seen dogs and people doing the “In My Feelings” Challenge but now add a bison named “Lucy” into the mix!

The North Carolina Zoo (NC Zoo) shared a video of the bison walking in her exhibit beside a vehicle.

It almost seems like the song was made just for the bison named “Lucy” who’s really got it going on.

The NC Zoo also posted the video to their Youtube page.

Lucy was not going to be out done by a horse. Check This Out: A Bullard High School junior showed off his horse's dancing skills in a unique take on the Kiki Challenge.

Department of Transportations across the country are using the challenge to send a message of safety.

