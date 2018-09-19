ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man who police say beat his mother with a spatula after huffing paint is facing a malicious wounding charge.

WCHS-TV cited a criminal complaint in reporting that 30-year-old Glenn Allen Casdorph of St. Albans was arrested Friday. The complaint says police responded to a complaint Thursday of a domestic incident with injuries and found Casdorph in the front yard with a large amount of silver paint on his face and hands and a large steel bar in his hands.

Police say his mother was inside the home with a head wound.

Casdorph was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. Online jail records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

