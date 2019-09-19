YORK COUNTY, Va. — "You used to call me on my cell phone, late night when you need my love..."

You might recognize those words from the chart-topping song, "Hotline Bling," by Drake. Well, the York County Sheriff's Office used those very words to bring attention to a recent theft from a liquor store.

In a Facebook post, deputies posted some surveillance pictures of a man smiling and holding a phone to his ear as if he's talking to someone.

Deputies say the suspect committed larceny from the Virginia ABC store on Victory Boulevard.

It's unknown at this time what he took or the worth of items he stole, but the sheriff's office is asking anyone with any information to call 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.