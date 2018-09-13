Do you like getting free food? Well, Wendy's has the deal for you.

Throughout the rest of September, anyone can get a free Dave's Single burger with any purchase on any day.

The catch? You have to have Wendy's app.

We're passionate about serving you fresh, never frozen beef. To prove it, we're giving you a free Dave's Single with purchase every single day for the rest of September on our app. Download now for that free good good — Wendy's (@Wendys) September 8, 2018

The deal technically started on September 8, but anyone can refresh the app each day to keep using the digital coupon from now through September 30.

Whatever you buy, a drink, nuggets, a Frosty, or just an order of fries, a Dave's Single is yours for the taking!

A Dave's Single burger is a quarter-pound of fresh, never frozen beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun. According to Wendy's, it's just the way Dave intended.

Click here to learn more about the deal.

