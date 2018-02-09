September brings the return of many of our favorite shows and here's more great news: They're coming to streaming services too!

Netflix's original original series, including "BoJack Horseman" and "American Vandal," return Sept. 14, and many of your favorite network shows, from "This Is Us" to "Dancing With the Stars," are coming to Hulu later in the month.

For those looking to enjoy movies rather than TV, Netflix also offers a number of beloved films this month, including "The Breakfast Club," "Scarface" and "Groundhog Day."

For all of September's Netflix, Hulu and Amazon listings, see the roundup below.

Netflix

Sept. 1

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassin

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Martian Child

Monkey Twins-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Sunshine-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Saturday)

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

Sept. 2

Disney's Lilo & Stitch

Disney's The Emperor's New Groove

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3

Sept. 3

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 4

Black Panther

Sept. 5

Van Helsing: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 6

Sept. 6

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

Sept. 7

Atypical: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cable Girls: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

City of Joy-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Click

First and Last-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Next Gen-- NETFLIX FILM

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser-- NETFLIX FILM

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World-- NETFLIX FILM

Sept. 10

Call the Midwife: Series 7

Sept. 11

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Resistance Banker-- NETFLIX FILM

Sept. 12

Blacklist: Season 5

Life

On My Skin-- NETFLIX FILM

Sept. 14

American Vandal: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bleach-- NETFLIX FILM

Boca Juniors Confidential-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BoJack Horseman: Season 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Car Masters: Rust to Riches-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ingobernable: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST HOPE-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Norm Macdonald has a Show-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Angel-- NETFLIX FILM

The Dragon Prince-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Land of Steady Habits-- NETFLIX FILM

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 15

Inside The Freemasons: Season 1

Sept. 16

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sept. 17

The Witch

Sept. 18

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 21

Battlefish-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hilda-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maniac: Limited Series-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nappily Ever After-- NETFLIX FILM

Quincy-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Good Cop-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 23

The Walking Dead: Season 8

Sept. 25

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Sept. 26

Norsemen: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hurricane Heist

Sept. 28

Chef's Table: Volume 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Marginal: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Forest of Piano-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hold the Dark-- NETFLIX FILM

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost Song-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Made in Mexico-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylanders Academy: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The 3rd Eye-- NETFLIX FILM

Two Catalonias-- NETFLIX FILM

Sept. 30

Big Miracle

Hulu

Sept. 1

13 Going on 30

A Good Woman

A Murder of Crows

Adaptation

The Amityville Horror

AntiHuman

Any Given Sunday

Bandits

Blow Out

Bolero

The Bone Collector

City of God

The Cleanse

Cool It

Darkness

The Dark Half

Doctor Dolittle 2

Double Impact

Dragon Blade

Dressed to Kill

Emma

Fall Time

The Female Brain

Field of Dreams

The Fly

Going Overboard

Jerry Maguire

Joyride

Kill Me Again

The Longest Yard

The Midnighters

Miracle on 34th Street

No Game, No Life: ZERO

Over the Top

The Perfect Weapon

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Primal Fear

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Rodger Dodger

Rushmore

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Searching for Sugar Man

Senorita Justice

Signs

Sixteen Candles

Small Town Saturday Night

Stealth Fighter

There Will Be Blood

Unbreakable

What Dreams May Come

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Sept. 2

The English Patient

Sept. 3

Flower

The Miracle Season

Sept. 4

Daphne & Velma

Monochrome

Women and Sometimes Men

Sept. 6

I Love You, America: New Episodes (Hulu Original)

Happy-Go-Lucky

Sept. 7

Cesar Chavez

Sept. 8

Stand Up To Cancer: Special

From Paris with Love

Stronger

Sept. 10

REL: Series Premiere

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami

Sept. 11

Bodysnatch

Natural Vice

Sept. 12

Grace Unplugged

Sept. 13

El Clon: Complete Season 1

Higher Power

Sept. 14

The First: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Housemaid

Sept. 15

Good Behavior: Complete Season 2

Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1

Hardware

She’s So Lovely

The Queen

The Shipping News

Sept. 16

Moonrise Kingdom

Sept. 18

American Horror Story: Cult: Complete Season 7

La Impostora: Complete Season 1

Pasion De Gavilanes: Complete Season 1

Sept. 20

Total Divas: Season 8 Premiere

BB King: On The Road

Boom for Real

Sacrifice

This is Home: A Refugee Story

Sept. 21

Aurora: Complete Season 1

My Little Pony

Sept. 22

For Colored Girls

Love after Love

Sept. 24

9-1-1: Season 2 Premiere

Gemini

Iris

Sept. 25

Dancing with the Stars: Season 27 Premiere

The Good Doctor: Season 2 Premiere

Manifest: Series Premiere

The Resident: Season 2 Premiere

The Voice: Season 15 Premiere

Afterlife

UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault

Sept. 26

Dama y Obrero: Complete Season 1

The Gifted: Season 2 Premiere

Lethal Weapon: Season 3 Premiere

New Amsterdam: Series Premiere

This is Us: Season 3 Premiere

The Krays

Sept. 27

A Million Little Things: Series Premiere

American Housewife: Season 3 Premiere

Chicago Fire: Season 7 Premiere

Chicago Med: Season 4 Premiere

Chicago P.D.: Season 6 Premiere

Empire: Season 5 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 6 Premiere

Modern Family: Season 10 Premiere

Single Parents: Series Premiere

South Park: Season 22 Premiere

Star: Season 3 Premiere

Sept. 28

The Good Place: Season 3 Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15 Premiere

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5 Premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Premiere

Suburbicon

Sept. 29

The Cool Kids: Series Premiere

Dateline: Season 28 Premiere

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 18 Premiere

Last Man Standing: Season 7 Premiere

Jigsaw

Sept. 30

Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn: Complete Season 4

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Kidding: Series Premiere (Sept. 9)

Shameless: Season 9 Premiere (Sept. 9)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

The Deuce: Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 9)

Ferdinand (Sept. 1)

The Greatest Showman (Sept. 8)

Pitch Perfect (Sept. 15)

The Shape of Water (Sept. 22)

Phantom Thread (Sept. 29)

*The following are available with the CINEMAX premium add-on:

Snatched (Sept. 7)

12 Strong (Sept. 14)

All Eyez on Me (Sept. 21)

Insidious: The Last Key (Sept. 28)

Amazon

Available for Streaming on Prime Video

Sept. 1

Series

Asylum, Season 1

The Blue Rose, Season 1

The Broker's Man, Seasons 1-2

The Field of Blood, Seasons 1-2

Golden, Season 1

The Kevin Bishop Show, Season 2

London Irish, Season 1

The Palace, Season 1

Parents, Season 1

Rocket's Island, Seasons 1-3

Sam's Game, Season 1

Texas Rising, Season 1

The Triangle, Season 1

Trust, Season 1

Westside, Seasons 1-3

Wild at Heart, Seasons 1-8

Movies

1492: Conquest of Paradise

A Field in England

A Good Woman

A Love Song for Bobby Long

A Murder of Crows

A Turtle's Tale: Sammy's Adventures

A Turtle's Tale 2: Sammy's Escape from Paradise

All You Can Eat Buddha

Bandits

Beowulf

Big Top Pee-wee

Blow Out

Bolero

Can't Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police

Chinatown

Cool It

Double Impact

DragonHeart

Dressed to Kill

Fall Time

Fighting Temptations

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

Going Overboard

Gutland

Hard Rain

Harry and Paul's History of the 2s

Harry Price: Ghost Hunter

Hotel for Dogs

House of D

Hustle & Flow

Ingenious

Jerry Maguire

Joyride

Kill Me Again

Lea to the Rescue

Luk'Luk'I

Miami Vice

Over the Top

Paycheck

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Prancer

Primal Fear

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Resurrecting the Champ

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Roger Dodger

Rustlers' Rhapsody

Senorita Justice

Sleepless in Seattle

Small Town Saturday Night

Smokey and the Bandit

Stealth Fighter

The Amityville Horror

The Dark Half

The Eagle

The Great Outdoors

The Longest Yard

The Man Who Lost His Head

The Perfect Weapon

The Score

There Will Be Blood

Tonightly

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Sept. 2

Movies

Future World (2018)

Sept. 4

Movies

Beirut

Crescent

Strangers Prey at Night

Sept. 6

Movies

Pistorius

Sept. 7

Series

Pete the Cat, Season 1a (Prime Original series)

Six Dreams, Season 1 (Prime Original series)

Wishenpoof, Season 2b (Prime Original series)

Movies

Cesar Chavez

Sept. 8

Movies

From Paris with Love

Stronger

Sept. 12

Movies

Grace Unplugged

Sept. 14

Series

Forever, Season 1 (Prime Original series)

Movies

High Fantasy

Sept. 15

Movies

On Chesil Beach

Sept. 16

Movies

Baby Mama

I Am Wrath

The Good Shepherd

Sept. 20

Movies

Jugnu

This is Home: A Refugee Story

Sept. 21

Movies

My Little Pony

Sept. 22

Movies

For Colored Girls

Hot Summer Night

Sept. 27 Movies

Escape Plan 2

Sept. 28

Series

*King Lear, Season 1 (Prime Original series)

Movies

Hannah

Plonger (Diving)

Suburbicon

Sept. 29

Movies

Jigsaw

Available to Purchase on Prime Video

Sept. 4

Movies

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom

Sept. 11

Movies

Uncle Drew

Sept. 26

Series

This Is Us, Season 3

Sept. 27

Series

Modern Family, Season 10

Sept. 28

Series

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 14

The Good Place, Season 3

New in September – Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels

Sept. 8

Live Sports/Under the Prime Video | Pay-Per-View

*UFC 228: “Woodley vs Till”

Sept. 9

Series

Kidding, Season 1

Shameless, Season 9

September 14-16

Live Sports

AVP - Honolulu

Sept. 16

Series

Warriors of Liberty City, Mini-Series

September 21-23

Live Sports

Laver Cup - Chicago

Sept. 24

Series

Magnum PI, Season 1

Sept. 25

Series

FBI, Season 1

Sept. 27

Series

Murphy Brown, Season 1

Live Sports

Thursday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams, Game 4, Prime Video

Sept. 30

Series

God Friended Me, Season 1

