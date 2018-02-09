September brings the return of many of our favorite shows and here's more great news: They're coming to streaming services too!
Netflix's original original series, including "BoJack Horseman" and "American Vandal," return Sept. 14, and many of your favorite network shows, from "This Is Us" to "Dancing With the Stars," are coming to Hulu later in the month.
For those looking to enjoy movies rather than TV, Netflix also offers a number of beloved films this month, including "The Breakfast Club," "Scarface" and "Groundhog Day."
For all of September's Netflix, Hulu and Amazon listings, see the roundup below.
Netflix
Sept. 1
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
Assassin
August Rush
Bruce Almighty
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Martian Child
Monkey Twins-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mr. Sunshine-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Saturday)
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
Scarface
Sisters-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Ant Bully
The Breakfast Club
The Cider House Rules
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
The River Wild
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven
Sept. 2
Disney's Lilo & Stitch
Disney's The Emperor's New Groove
Maynard
Quantico: Season 3
Sept. 3
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 4
Black Panther
Sept. 5
Van Helsing: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 6
Sept. 6
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
Sept. 7
Atypical: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cable Girls: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
City of Joy-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Click
First and Last-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel's Iron Fist: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Next Gen-- NETFLIX FILM
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser-- NETFLIX FILM
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World-- NETFLIX FILM
Sept. 10
Call the Midwife: Series 7
Sept. 11
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Resistance Banker-- NETFLIX FILM
Sept. 12
Blacklist: Season 5
Life
On My Skin-- NETFLIX FILM
Sept. 14
American Vandal: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bleach-- NETFLIX FILM
Boca Juniors Confidential-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
BoJack Horseman: Season 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Car Masters: Rust to Riches-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ingobernable: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LAST HOPE-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Norm Macdonald has a Show-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Angel-- NETFLIX FILM
The Dragon Prince-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Land of Steady Habits-- NETFLIX FILM
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 15
Inside The Freemasons: Season 1
Sept. 16
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sept. 17
The Witch
Sept. 18
American Horror Story: Cult
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 21
Battlefish-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DRAGON PILOT: Hisone & Masotan-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hilda-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maniac: Limited Series-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nappily Ever After-- NETFLIX FILM
Quincy-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Good Cop-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sept. 23
The Walking Dead: Season 8
Sept. 25
Disney's A Wrinkle in Time
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Sept. 26
Norsemen: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hurricane Heist
Sept. 28
Chef's Table: Volume 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Marginal: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Forest of Piano-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hold the Dark-- NETFLIX FILM
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost Song-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Made in Mexico-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylanders Academy: Season 3-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The 3rd Eye-- NETFLIX FILM
Two Catalonias-- NETFLIX FILM
Sept. 30
Big Miracle
Hulu
Sept. 1
13 Going on 30
A Good Woman
A Murder of Crows
Adaptation
The Amityville Horror
AntiHuman
Any Given Sunday
Bandits
Blow Out
Bolero
The Bone Collector
City of God
The Cleanse
Cool It
Darkness
The Dark Half
Doctor Dolittle 2
Double Impact
Dragon Blade
Dressed to Kill
Emma
Fall Time
The Female Brain
Field of Dreams
The Fly
Going Overboard
Jerry Maguire
Joyride
Kill Me Again
The Longest Yard
The Midnighters
Miracle on 34th Street
No Game, No Life: ZERO
Over the Top
The Perfect Weapon
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Primal Fear
Pumpkinhead
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
Rodger Dodger
Rushmore
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
Searching for Sugar Man
Senorita Justice
Signs
Sixteen Candles
Small Town Saturday Night
Stealth Fighter
There Will Be Blood
Unbreakable
What Dreams May Come
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Sept. 2
The English Patient
Sept. 3
Flower
The Miracle Season
Sept. 4
Daphne & Velma
Monochrome
Women and Sometimes Men
Sept. 6
I Love You, America: New Episodes (Hulu Original)
Happy-Go-Lucky
Sept. 7
Cesar Chavez
Sept. 8
Stand Up To Cancer: Special
From Paris with Love
Stronger
Sept. 10
REL: Series Premiere
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
Sept. 11
Bodysnatch
Natural Vice
Sept. 12
Grace Unplugged
Sept. 13
El Clon: Complete Season 1
Higher Power
Sept. 14
The First: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Housemaid
Sept. 15
Good Behavior: Complete Season 2
Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1
Hardware
She’s So Lovely
The Queen
The Shipping News
Sept. 16
Moonrise Kingdom
Sept. 18
American Horror Story: Cult: Complete Season 7
La Impostora: Complete Season 1
Pasion De Gavilanes: Complete Season 1
Sept. 20
Total Divas: Season 8 Premiere
BB King: On The Road
Boom for Real
Sacrifice
This is Home: A Refugee Story
Sept. 21
Aurora: Complete Season 1
My Little Pony
Sept. 22
For Colored Girls
Love after Love
Sept. 24
9-1-1: Season 2 Premiere
Gemini
Iris
Sept. 25
Dancing with the Stars: Season 27 Premiere
The Good Doctor: Season 2 Premiere
Manifest: Series Premiere
The Resident: Season 2 Premiere
The Voice: Season 15 Premiere
Afterlife
UFO Chronicles: The Black Vault
Sept. 26
Dama y Obrero: Complete Season 1
The Gifted: Season 2 Premiere
Lethal Weapon: Season 3 Premiere
New Amsterdam: Series Premiere
This is Us: Season 3 Premiere
The Krays
Sept. 27
A Million Little Things: Series Premiere
American Housewife: Season 3 Premiere
Chicago Fire: Season 7 Premiere
Chicago Med: Season 4 Premiere
Chicago P.D.: Season 6 Premiere
Empire: Season 5 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 6 Premiere
Modern Family: Season 10 Premiere
Single Parents: Series Premiere
South Park: Season 22 Premiere
Star: Season 3 Premiere
Sept. 28
The Good Place: Season 3 Premiere
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15 Premiere
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 5 Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 20 Premiere
Suburbicon
Sept. 29
The Cool Kids: Series Premiere
Dateline: Season 28 Premiere
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 18 Premiere
Last Man Standing: Season 7 Premiere
Jigsaw
Sept. 30
Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn: Complete Season 4
*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:
Kidding: Series Premiere (Sept. 9)
Shameless: Season 9 Premiere (Sept. 9)
*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:
The Deuce: Season 2 Premiere (Sept. 9)
Ferdinand (Sept. 1)
The Greatest Showman (Sept. 8)
Pitch Perfect (Sept. 15)
The Shape of Water (Sept. 22)
Phantom Thread (Sept. 29)
*The following are available with the CINEMAX premium add-on:
Snatched (Sept. 7)
12 Strong (Sept. 14)
All Eyez on Me (Sept. 21)
Insidious: The Last Key (Sept. 28)
Amazon
Available for Streaming on Prime Video
Sept. 1
Series
Asylum, Season 1
The Blue Rose, Season 1
The Broker's Man, Seasons 1-2
The Field of Blood, Seasons 1-2
Golden, Season 1
The Kevin Bishop Show, Season 2
London Irish, Season 1
The Palace, Season 1
Parents, Season 1
Rocket's Island, Seasons 1-3
Sam's Game, Season 1
Texas Rising, Season 1
The Triangle, Season 1
Trust, Season 1
Westside, Seasons 1-3
Wild at Heart, Seasons 1-8
Movies
1492: Conquest of Paradise
A Field in England
A Good Woman
A Love Song for Bobby Long
A Murder of Crows
A Turtle's Tale: Sammy's Adventures
A Turtle's Tale 2: Sammy's Escape from Paradise
All You Can Eat Buddha
Bandits
Beowulf
Big Top Pee-wee
Blow Out
Bolero
Can't Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police
Chinatown
Cool It
Double Impact
DragonHeart
Dressed to Kill
Fall Time
Fighting Temptations
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters II
Going Overboard
Gutland
Hard Rain
Harry and Paul's History of the 2s
Harry Price: Ghost Hunter
Hotel for Dogs
House of D
Hustle & Flow
Ingenious
Jerry Maguire
Joyride
Kill Me Again
Lea to the Rescue
Luk'Luk'I
Miami Vice
Over the Top
Paycheck
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Prancer
Primal Fear
Pumpkinhead
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
Resurrecting the Champ
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Roger Dodger
Rustlers' Rhapsody
Senorita Justice
Sleepless in Seattle
Small Town Saturday Night
Smokey and the Bandit
Stealth Fighter
The Amityville Horror
The Dark Half
The Eagle
The Great Outdoors
The Longest Yard
The Man Who Lost His Head
The Perfect Weapon
The Score
There Will Be Blood
Tonightly
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Sept. 2
Movies
Future World (2018)
Sept. 4
Movies
Beirut
Crescent
Strangers Prey at Night
Sept. 6
Movies
Pistorius
Sept. 7
Series
Pete the Cat, Season 1a (Prime Original series)
Six Dreams, Season 1 (Prime Original series)
Wishenpoof, Season 2b (Prime Original series)
Movies
Cesar Chavez
Sept. 8
Movies
From Paris with Love
Stronger
Sept. 12
Movies
Grace Unplugged
Sept. 14
Series
Forever, Season 1 (Prime Original series)
Movies
High Fantasy
Sept. 15
Movies
On Chesil Beach
Sept. 16
Movies
Baby Mama
I Am Wrath
The Good Shepherd
Sept. 20
Movies
Jugnu
This is Home: A Refugee Story
Sept. 21
Movies
My Little Pony
Sept. 22
Movies
For Colored Girls
Hot Summer Night
Sept. 27 Movies
Escape Plan 2
Sept. 28
Series
*King Lear, Season 1 (Prime Original series)
Movies
Hannah
Plonger (Diving)
Suburbicon
Sept. 29
Movies
Jigsaw
Available to Purchase on Prime Video
Sept. 4
Movies
Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom
Sept. 11
Movies
Uncle Drew
Sept. 26
Series
This Is Us, Season 3
Sept. 27
Series
Modern Family, Season 10
Sept. 28
Series
Grey’s Anatomy, Season 14
The Good Place, Season 3
New in September – Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels
Sept. 8
Live Sports/Under the Prime Video | Pay-Per-View
*UFC 228: “Woodley vs Till”
Sept. 9
Series
Kidding, Season 1
Shameless, Season 9
September 14-16
Live Sports
AVP - Honolulu
Sept. 16
Series
Warriors of Liberty City, Mini-Series
September 21-23
Live Sports
Laver Cup - Chicago
Sept. 24
Series
Magnum PI, Season 1
Sept. 25
Series
FBI, Season 1
Sept. 27
Series
Murphy Brown, Season 1
Live Sports
Thursday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams, Game 4, Prime Video
Sept. 30
Series
God Friended Me, Season 1