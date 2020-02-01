MELBOURNE, Fla. — A white nationalist politician was arrested Monday at a mall in Central Florida.

Augustus Sol Invictus, 36, was a featured speaker at the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Invictus also ran for a U.S. Senate seat in Florida.

CBS News reports Invictus was arrested on a warrant out of South Carolina on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Jail records state he is an "out of state fugitive."

He is being held without bond and is set to appear before a judge on Jan. 15.

Richard Spencer, a white nationalist who organized the Charlottesville rally, credited Invictus with creating the core principles behind the rally, according to CBS.

During his 2016 campaign for the Senate, Invictus claimed he had killed a goat and drank its blood during a pagan ritual. According to the Miami Herald, Invictus is now an Orlando attorney and runs a website as an alternative to conservative media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

