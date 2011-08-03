WILLIAMSBURG -- For richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, Erik and Michaela Cook have learned in the last 4 years just how strong their marriage is.

Erik has type 1 diabetes. In 2009, his kidneys failed and he's been on dialysis ever since, waiting for a kidney transplant.

A few months ago, Michaela found out she was a match, after hundreds of tests. On Tuesday, she gave her husband a second chance at a normal life.

Michaela and Erik were both in recovery Tuesday after four hours of surgery.

Erik's mother-in-law says that so far, his s body has not rejected the organ.

'I don't have an option. I want him to be here to help raise our two beautiful children. If I can sacrifice some of myself so that he can live I am all for it,' said Michaela.

Erik finds it hard to put into words the extent to which his wife is willing to go to save his life.

'I feel the gift she is giving me is priceless. There is nothing I could give her that would match up to what she is getting ready to give me,' he said.

Erik is legally blind and had to stop working shortly after starting dialysis.

Michaela works but will have to take 3 weeks off to recover from the surgery. Despite their financial hardships, the Cooks have a faith that keeps them grateful.

Erik is still in need of a pancreas but he can only get that from a deceased donor. The Cooks say they are praying that a match will be found soon.

The National Transplant Assistance Fund has set up an account to help out, in honor of Erik Cook.

NTAF is a nonprofit that has been providing assistance to the transplant community for over 25 years. Donations are tax-deductible and go to transplant-related expenses only.

If you'd like to help, send to NTAF, 150 N. Radnor Chester Road, Suite F-120, Radnor, PA 19087; to use a credit card, call 800-642-8399 or visit http://www.NTAFund.org and enter Erik Cook in the Find a Patient box.

