ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) — The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation arrested two people on Tuesday in connection with the murder of an Elizabeth City business owner. One of the people arrested was his wife.

Milton Henry Sawyer, Jr., 55, was killed in a home invasion on August 2. Investigators said someone broke into his house around 12:30 a.m. and attacked him. The person took money, jewelry, and other valuables from the home. Sawyer's wife was hurt that morning and treated at the hospital.

Deputies arrested 45-year-old Angel Marie Sawyer and 38-year-old Isaac Dustin Melcher for first-degree murder. Both are being held without bond.

Melcher and Sawyer will make their first appearance in court on Thursday, August 23.

Officials still are investigating, so anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at (252)-338-2191.

Milton Sawyer owned and operated The Treasure Hunter vintage that had long been a mainstay of downtown Elizabeth City.

