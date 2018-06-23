WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- A couple from Williamsburg who took a road trip to California has been reported missing.

According to a report from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Susan and William Schmeirer, both in their 60s, left their home on May 27 for a cross-country road-trip. They were expected to arrive in Palm Springs around June 2.

According to a report, the couple's car was found on June 13 at the Amboy Crater Trailhead parking lot. Officials believe the car was sitting in the parking lot for 10 days, and it appeared to be abandoned.

On June 16, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station conducted a search of the area utilizing helicopters, trained search dogs, and search and rescue volunteers.

Search personnel found human remains of a man that matches the description matching William, but the body has not been positively identified. The whereabouts of Susan is still unknown.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.

