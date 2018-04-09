WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — The new school year at James Blair Middle School begins with student safety on many parents and educators minds.

Officials in Williamsburg-James City County Schools spent the summer preparing for a safe return for students.

Cameras, key card entrances and installing Ident-A-Kid in all schools. W-JCC will use Ident-A-Kid as a visitor registration program that gives schools a record of who is in the school.

Brian Weaver the supervisor for building security said Ident-A-Kid visitor management system gives visitors a label with a photo ID and lists the reason for their visit.

"It's a signal for our staff its also so we can use the system to make sure and do accountability if there was ever an emergency situation," said Weaver.

The front doors at James Blair Middle prevent visitors from accessing the rest of the school without first visiting the main office.

Marcellus Snipes the Senior Director of Operations said they created doors and vestibules to increase security.

"Parents send their kids to school every day with the expectations that they are going to be safe. It's our job to make sure they are safe. We look not to harden our security but make sure it is definitely more difficult to access facilities, Said Snipes.

