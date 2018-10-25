JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — A Williamsburg police officer was arrested and charged after James City County police were called to a barricade situation on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Boulevard in Liberty Crossing around 5:15 p.m. to a report of a barricaded and armed person. The incident initially stemmed from a domestic issue where the 50-year-old suspect allegedly fired an AR-15 inside of a residence.

The suspect, Richard Frederick Drab, Jr., surrendered to police around 7:10 p.m. Officials have charged Drab with shooting within an occupied dwelling (felony), domestic assault, brandishing and reckless handling of a firearm.

Drab is being held in Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

The James City County police seized six weapons, included both handguns and long guns, from the residence.

No one was injured during the incident.

