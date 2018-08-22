WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — A Williamsburg woman won the fourth and final scratcher game"7" top prize from the Virginia Lottery.

Jenna Dattilio won the game's $177,777 top prize after purchasing her ticket the 7-Eleven located at 5534 Centerville Road in James City County.

“There’s no way!” was Dattilio's reaction when she scratched to reveal the top prize. “I didn’t believe it!”

She said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

The chances of winning the top prize were 1 in 1,040,400. The chances of winning any prize in the game were 1 in 4.19. The game is now closed because it’s the Virginia Lottery’s policy to close Scratcher games after the last top prize is claimed.

