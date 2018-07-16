VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) -- The Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation's 16th Annual Wine, Women, & Fishing fundraiser hopes to reel in funds in the fight against breast cancer.

The festivities take sail on August 17 and last through August 19. If you're not up for fishing, you can enjoy refreshments while cheering on the decorated boats as they pull into the weighing station. The event will conclude with an awards banquet and party where you can enjoy wine and bourbon tastings, cocktails, and more!

Additional details about the weekend include:

August 17 – “East Meets Western” Country Kick-Off Wine, Dinner & Dancing Party:

The boot-scootin’ party begins at 6 p.m. to kick off the weekend. Savor wines from legendary female vintners, dine on locally grown and caught eats by Bill Dixon and Captain Hushpuppy, dance the night away to tunes by Garyoke Times DJ and compete in the “Best Boots Contest.”

Tickets are $99.

August 18 – Registration & Captain’s Meeting:

Registration is $700 per team for up to six lady anglers on a boat (boat not included) and is open to women of all levels of fishing expertise.

Entry fee covers six tickets to the all-inclusive Awards Banquet and Dock Party, a team invitation to Tournament Registration and goodie bags. Entry fee after July 15 is $800.

August 19 – Tournament, Dock Party & Awards Banquet:

Ladies’ lines go in the water at 8:30 a.m. and must be out by 3 p.m.

The Dock Party begins at 5 p.m. and is followed by an awards banquet from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dock Party tickets are $75 in advance and $85 at the door.

To date, Wine, Women & Fishing has raised $ $670,000 for breast cancer research at Eastern Virginia Medical School. To learn more about the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation philanthropic efforts and for more information about Wine, Women & Fishing, please visit www.cbwc.org.

Registration is now open for the ladies-only event!

