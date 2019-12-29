WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — This story has been updated to reflect the number of those killed in the shooting.

A community is grieving after a Sunday morning shooting at a White Settlement-area church.

Authorities confirmed three people were killed after shots were fired at West Freeway Church of Christ. The gunman is among the dead, MedStar confirmed to WFAA.

Witnesses spoke to WFAA after the incident.

'Live that life of Christ'

John Richardson

WFAA

Longtime church member John Richardson said he and his wife hit the ground during the shooting, and he laid on top of her to protect her from gunfire.

He spoke to reporters sometime after the shooting, saying he would pray for the suspect’s family and that his heart went out to them.

"Evil is everywhere. No amount of preaching or teaching -- if evil's going to do something horrible, evil is going to do something horrible," said Richardson. "All you can do is do your best to stop evil from happening to more people. That's all you can do."

Richardson expressed his deep sorrow that three people died, while emphasizing that hatred is not the way to respond.

"I don't have any hate for this person. I can't. We can't have hate for these people. We can't have hate for anybody that does hate for us," he said. "We have to live that life of Christ that wants us to teach and preach and be that example of His on Earth. To every person we can reach."

Richardson also said the community will now focus on taking care of who they can and appreciating every moment they're given.

"Love everybody with the love of Christ that you can love," he said.

'The shooter was sitting next to my mother'

Melanie Davis

WFAA

Melanie Davis's mother was inside the church during the shooting. She said she's thankful her mom is still alive.

"I'm just giving all the glory to God, because he protected my mom. I mean the shooter was sitting next to my mother," Davis said.

She explained that her mother didn't recognize the suspected shooter.

"She's the one who recognized that he had a fake beard on, sunglasses and he had writing on the back of his jacket. She knew from growing up at church that she didn't recognize this gentleman," Davis said.

"The moment she saw the shotgun come out, she went under the bench and hid."

Listen to the raw interviews below:

'It's scary, you can't go anywhere anymore these days'

Tristan Stone spoke to WFAA as he waited outside the scene of the shooting.

His grandmother was one of those inside the church as it happened. She survived the shooting.

"It's a wonderful church. My grandmother, she's highly dedicated to the church," Stone said.

Tristan Stone

WFAA

Stone said the entire incident is a tragedy.

"It's scary; you can't go anywhere anymore these days. People have been going to this church. For this event to happen, it's tragic, it really is," he said.

He went on to say that he was thankful for the armed security guard who was inside during the shooting.

"I'm all for our Second Amendment, 100%... I love our rights."

He said he's going to hug his grandmother and that you can't take a single day for granted.

'They are their family'

Dannetta Maldonaldo

WFAA

Dannetta Maldonaldo's parents were also inside the church at the time.

"[My father] said he heard the first shot, took [my mother] down from her chair, and that the shooter was rushed," Maldonaldo said.

She said she didn't know who had stopped the shooter, but "he was stopped pretty quickly, because I believe they knew what they were doing."

"It was very lucky, we're very blessed if you think about it."

Maldonaldo said it's a small church that a lot of older people attend.

"My family is very, very close to this church. They are their family," she said.

