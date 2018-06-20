NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The United States Marshals in Hawaii arrested a woman wanted for the second-degree murder of a 19-year-old Newport News man.

Shanon Hodges, 21, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering 19-year-old Denzel Marquise Labiche on May 29, 2017. The teen was shot and killed in an apartment complex in the 400 block of Cox Landing Drive in Newport News.

Hodges has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Discharging Firearm in Occupied Dwelling, and Kidnapping.

13News Now spoke with Labiche’s mother, Synedra Brumfield, and she said Hodges was married to her son. He was stationed in Newport News for the military where he served as an Army Private.

Hodges is currently waiting for her first court date. No further information has been released at this time.

