COLUMBIA, Md. — A Columbia woman is accused of killing her newborn son late last year.

According to a new release from the Howard County Police Department, Moira Akers, 38, was taken to the hospital after giving birth inside her house in November. After doctors discovered she'd recently given birth, police were called, the release said.

Investigators went to her home and found a dead newborn in a zipped plastic bag, under blankets in a closet. He was a boy, police said.

An autopsy determined that the baby died by asphyxiation and exposure, the release said. It also showed that the baby was full-term and alive at birth.

The death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators said Akers' internet search history showed research on how to terminate a pregnancy.

She was arrested Wednesday night and charged with first-degree murder. She's being held without bond.

