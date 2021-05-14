Woman dies in head-on crash in York County; driver charged with reckless driving

The driver of the Beetle, Caroline Maria Wyatt Thompson, died from her injuries on Friday morning. A 10-year-old girl was seriously hurt in the crash.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A man is charged with reckless driving in connection with a two-vehicle wreck that left one woman dead.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Goodwin Neck Road. That's east of Seaford Road.

Michael James Ramirez was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata and traveling westbound on Goodwin Neck Road when his car crossed the road double line and hit a 2019 Volkswagen Beetle head-on. The Beetle drove off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the Beetle, Caroline Maria Wyatt Thompson, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The 43-year-old woman died from her injuries on Friday morning.

A 10-year-old girl in the Beetle suffered injuries considered life-threatening. She was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital.