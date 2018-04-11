SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Susan Westwood, locally known as 'South Park Susan,' was wanted for assaulting and threatening two women in Charlotte. Today, she turned herself in.

A video, shared more than 24,000 times on Facebook, taken Oct. 19 in the parking lot of a South Park apartment complex showed a Westwood assaulting and threatening two black women.

According to the police report, a woman said she was physically assaulted and threatened with bodily injury by the suspect, Susan Westwood.

On October 30, police issued a misdemeanor warrant for misuse of the 911 system against Westwood, but officers were not originally able to find her. Police said she falsely claimed people near her home were trying to break into nearby residences.

On Saturday, November 3, Westwood turned herself in to the Sunset Beach Police Department. She was then transported to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department and served wih the outstanding misdemeanor warrant as well as four criminal summons.

© 2018 WCNC