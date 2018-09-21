NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Newport News Police Department is looking for a woman who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint.

According to officials, Emergency Communications received a 911 call around 5:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

On the scene, police learned an unknown white woman with blonde hair walked into the business, showed she had a gun, and demanded money. She was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash before officers arrived.

The woman was last seen wearing an orange sweatshirt, black pants, and no shoes.

No injuries were reported, and police are still investigating the incident.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC