A woman has serious injuries following a pedestrian-auto crash on Monday.

According to officials, the crash happened in the 3900 block of George Washington Highway around 5:45 p.m. A woman suffered head injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At this time, police do not suspect speed or alcohol as factors in this crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available.

