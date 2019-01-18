CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman is in the hospital recovering after being shot overnight in Chesapeake.

Police found the adult female victim in the 1100 block of Commerce Avenue at 2:21 a.m. It's not yet known if this is where she was actually shot.

In fact, police say she was in a car nearby when she got into a "verbal altercation" with a man.

Officers say he fired a handgun at her, hitting the woman once.

He's described as a black male in his 40s wearing a heavy blue coat and driving a small silver pick-up truck.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.