CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman is in the hospital recovering after being shot Friday morning in Chesapeake.

Police found the woman in the 1100 block of Commerce Avenue at 2:21 a.m.

Chesapeake PIO Leo Kosinski confirmed that police are investigating a second scene on Vicker Avenue near Hudson Street in connection with the shooting.

Kosinsk said the second scene is possibly where the woman was shot.

Police said the woman was in a car nearby when she got into a "verbal altercation" with a man.

Officers said he fired a handgun at her, hitting the woman once.

He's described as a black male in his 40s wearing a heavy blue coat and driving a small silver pick-up truck.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.