CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman was recovering in the hospital Friday after someone shot her early in the day in Chesapeake.

Police found her in the 1100 block of Commerce Avenue at 2:21 a.m.

Chesapeake Police Department spokesman Officer Leo Kosinski said there was a second scene on Hudson Street that was connected to the shooting.

Kosinski said the second scene is possibly where the woman was shot.

Police said the woman was in a car nearby when she got into a "verbal altercation" with a man.

Officers said he fired a handgun at her, hitting the woman once.

He's described as a black male in his 40s wearing a heavy blue coat and driving a small silver pick-up truck.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

