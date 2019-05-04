Update: The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Venessa Valdez-Jiminez was located in Hernando County Friday night.

Deputies said she was in need of medical attention and was treated on scene before being taken to a local hospital.

Previous: The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 42-year-old woman who is considered "endangered."

Venessa Valdez-Jiminez was last seen just after 8 a.m. Friday when she dropped off children at Deltona Elementary School in Spring Hill. Deputies say she made statements of self-harm right before leaving and has not been seen or heard from since. Authorities found her vehicle, cell phone and other belongings in northeastern Brooksville.

Valdez-Jiminez is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown medium-length hair. She was last seen wearing a bright yellow shirt and gray yoga pants.

If you know where she is, you are urged to call the sheriff's office at 352-754-6830 or dial 911.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

