LONDON, UK — EU leaders are discussing Britain's departure from the bloc amid some relief that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a clear majority in Parliament to drive a Brexit divorce deal through.

While many leaders are saddened to see the U.K. leave, most will be breathing a sigh of relief that they can now get on with European business.

Britain is due to leave the EU by Jan. 31 and talks can then commence over the future trading arrangements.

Irish Premier Leo Varadkar voiced his regret at Britain's departure but that it's “always easier for us to be able to negotiate with a partner who has a strong personal mandate.”

