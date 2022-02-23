Hampton Roads professor explains tensions between Russia, Ukraine

”Putin is trying to test us," a CNU associate professor of political science told 13News Now.

VIRGINIA, USA — The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 ushered in independence for Ukraine. And since, the country has tried to distance itself from Russia.

With the most recent threats of invasion, 13News Now spoke with a Hampton Roads professor about what that means, what the U.S. has done about it and how these tensions impact your wallet.

For weeks, President Vladimir Putin of Russia has amassed his troops in various areas near the border of Ukraine. Then on Monday, he sent some of his troops to march into these two breakaway parts of eastern Ukraine.

"To keep the 'peace,' but the worry is that that is a pretext to invade Ukraine proper," Dr. Andrew Kirkpatrick, an associate professor of political science at Christopher Newport University.

Kirkpatrick believes that if Russia were to launch a full-fledged invasion in Ukraine, Putin would do so soon.

"Eventually, a decision will have to be made. When that is, I couldn't tell you," he said. "It appears that Vladimir Putin is trying to test the United States, European allies and NATO."

While Ukraine is not part of NATO, the United States shows its support.

"[Ukraine doesn't] seem to want to be part of Russia," said Kirkpatrick. "Part of it is that the U.S. has been the protector of this grand, international order since the end of World War 2."

On Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced tougher sanctions on Russia largely on the financial front.

And Kirkpatrick said the U.S. has, in part, over the years given military aid to the Ukrainians, "but if Russia invades Ukraine, Russian and Western troops will not face each other. It will be Ukraine and Russia alone."

As tensions simmer in that part of the world, Kirkpatrick believes the greatest impact on people in Hampton Roads would be in the form of higher gas prices.