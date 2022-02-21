'Ukraine is not Russia' | Hampton Roads teachers from Ukraine hope war doesn't come

Some Virginia Beach teachers who are also from Ukraine reacted to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In an escalation of tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine on Monday.

Many Ukrainians call Hampton Roads their home. In Virginia Beach, there is the Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association and the Tidewater Ukrainian School. Many residents hope their families stay safe in Ukraine during a time of uncertainty.

Tetiana Ordono, a music teacher for the Tidewater Ukrainian School, sat with her son by a piano in their Virginia Beach home Monday night singing a song in Ukrainian. Ordono added there is uncertainty in her home country but her culture is staying united in Hampton Roads.

“Ukraine is not Russia," said Ordono.

Tetiana Ordono has lived in the United States for three years. She’s from Ukraine and most of her family still lives in her hometown. They are worried about what may happen if Russia takes over.

“Most of them like prepare to face the most scary thing have in the life. They prepare for the war," said Ordono.

Ordono said her husband is from the Philippines and enlisted in the Navy.

“So we are immigrants and the first American in my family is my son," said Ordono.

Ukraine is never far from these teachers' minds, with a looming threat of Russia advancing across the border.

“I travel back to Ukraine every summer," said Tidewater Ukrainian School Teacher Paula Pokhodnya.

While trying to stay strong, there is anger.

“And I can’t believe after World War II we have to deal with a crazy dictator who is intimidating and trying to make every day trying to create some new intimidations to us," said Pokhodyna.

They said they are holding on to hope in Hampton Roads that war will not come to their families, to their home country, and the Ukraine they love will be there to visit again