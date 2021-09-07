x
World

7.0 magnitude earthquake near Mexico's Acapulco kills at least 1

The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday night's quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) northeast of Acapulco.
Credit: AP
A couple walks past a taxi cab that was damaged by falling debris after a strong earthquake in Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The quake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. (AP Photo/ Bernardino Hernandez)

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — A powerful earthquake has struck in southern Mexico near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City hundreds of kilometers away. 

At least one death has been reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Tuesday night's magnitude 7 quake was centered northeast of Acapulco. The mayor says there are no serious problems, though gas leaks and fallen walls were reported.

Credit: AP
People gather outside on the sidewalk after a strong earthquake was felt, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The quake struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away (AP Photo/Leslie Mazoch)

The ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of Mexico City. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.

Guerrero's governor said no sea level variations were detected, and scientists later said the potential for a tsunami had passed.