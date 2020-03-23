Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen - but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned.
This seems clear after the International Olympic Committee said it was considering a postponement.
Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia are adding pressure by making it clear they will not go if the games are staged this year. IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it might take so long, while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular.
He said a final decision was likely to come in four weeks.
RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: China slams US for rhetoric; Olympics move closer to postponement
RELATED: Canada says no athletes at Tokyo Olympics if no postponement; Australia says prepare for 2021
