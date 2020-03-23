x
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020

The International Olympic Committee said it was considering a postponement.
Credit: AP
People wearing masks walk past the Olympic rings near the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The Tokyo Olympics are being threatened by a fast-spreading virus that has shut down most schools, sports competitions and Olympic-related events in Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TOKYO, Japan — The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen - but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned. 

This seems clear after the International Olympic Committee said it was considering a postponement.

Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia are adding pressure by making it clear they will not go if the games are staged this year. IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it might take so long, while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular.

He said a final decision was likely to come in four weeks.

