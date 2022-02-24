Virginia leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

Leaders that represent Hampton Roads and Virginia are weighing in after Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine.

NORFOLK, Va. — Since Russia began its attack on Ukraine, leaders that represent Hampton Roads and Virginia as a whole have condemned the invasion.

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen," the Associated Press reports.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said Russia will "pay a steep cost for Putin’s reckless ambition."

“For more than 70 years, we have avoided large-scale war in Europe," Warner said in a statement. "With his illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has tragically brought decades of general peace to an end. Now the U.S. and our NATO allies must stand united and resolute against Putin’s efforts to renew the Russian empire at the expense of the Ukrainian people."

U.S. Rep Elaine Luria, who represents parts of Hampton Roads, said the United States and its allies stand with Ukraine.

"Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty and its continued aggression must be met with swift, unprecedented, and devastating consequences from the United States and our international partners," Luria said in a statement.

U.S Rep. Donald McEachin quote tweeted President Joe Biden's statement on the invasion, saying that he is praying for "the proud people of Ukraine during this dark hour."