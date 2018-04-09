NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norwegian Viking ship, Draken Harald Hårfagre, will make an official stop in Norfolk on Thursday.

The ship is on its Expedition America: East Coast Tour 2018, which launched in July. The ship will be docked at Nauticus for a 3-day stopover Thursday through Sunday.

An arrival ceremony will take place Thursday at 4 p.m. then visitors can participate in three days of ship tours in the Draken Village from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

“Nauticus is proud to welcome this amazing vessel to the downtown Norfolk waterfront,” said Stephen Kirkland, Nauticus executive director. “It’s a chance for the community to meet an international team of mariners and learn more about traditional Viking shipbuilding.”

The Draken will dock at Nauticus and will offer an opportunity for visitors to relive history in a way never experienced before. Draken will allow guests to not only marvel at this stunning Viking ship, but also to interact with the crew as they share their personal experiences of thrill, fear, and exhilaration while enduring the ship’s 2016 transatlantic crossing, reliving the Viking discovery of the New World more than 1,000 years ago.

To learn more about the ship, or to purchase tickets, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC