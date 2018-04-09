NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk has been named an official stop for the Norwegian Viking ship, Draken Harald Hårfagre.

The ship is on its Expedition America: East Coast Tour 2018 which launched in July of 2018. The ship will be docked in Norfolk for a 3-day stopover from September 14 through September 16.

Nauticus will hold an arrival ceremony on September 13, and continuing with 3 days of ship tours and activations in the Draken Village. Guests can get a look at the modern-day Viking spirit during the Draken visit.

“Nauticus is proud to welcome this amazing vessel to the downtown Norfolk waterfront,” said Stephen Kirkland, Nauticus executive director. “It’s a chance for the community to meet an international team of mariners and learn more about traditional Viking shipbuilding.”

The Draken will dock at Nauticus and will offer an opportunity for visitors to relive history in a way never experienced before. Draken will allow guests to not only marvel at this stunning Viking ship, but also to interact with the crew as they share their personal experiences of thrill, fear, and exhilaration while enduring the ship’s 2016 transatlantic crossing, reliving the Viking discovery of the New World more than 1,000 years ago.

The Draken Experience in Norfolk starts Thursday, September 13 at 4:30 p.m. for the arrival ceremony. Guests are invited to greet the Draken ship as it sails into port with a display of Viking valor and excitement. Captain Björn Ahlander and his crew will step ashore to welcome the crowd and introduce the Draken. This event is free and open to the public.

On Friday, September 14 through Sunday, September 16 Draken Village and Deck Tours will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tour tickets, which run $6 for kids (ages 5 to 15, free admission for ages 4 and under); $12 for adults (ages 16 and over); and $30 for a family pack (includes two adults, and up to three children) can be purchased online, or on-site at the Draken Village.

During each 30-minute tour, guests are guided through the ship and offered a look at a day-in-the-life of the crew and the historic craftsmanship used to build the ship with oak, tar, hemp, iron, and silk.

Within the Draken Village, which is free and open to the public, guests can experience a photo and video exhibition illustrating Viking history, modern explorers, the adventures of the Draken, and get a land-side view of the ship.

To learn more about the ship, or to purchase tickets, click here.

