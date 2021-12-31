It's New Year's Eve. Cheers to the best moments of 2021, and a promising 2022

There's no guarantee about what 2022 will be like, but with any luck, we'll be going into it with more compassion and patience for our neighbors.

NORFOLK, Va. — When we left 2020, the first year of a life-changing pandemic, it was difficult to imagine what 2021 would be like.

It's safe to say that 2021 wasn't as close to the "old normal" as many had hoped. The pandemic saw several more coronavirus spikes, most recently with the omicron variant.

School mask debates raged hotly. There was a rash of gun violence. Businesses are still struggling, and the journey towards a more racially just society is ongoing.

But -- 2021 also saw people working together for healing.

Three different COVID-19 vaccines were developed and freely distributed to anyone who wanted them this year, meaning people who hadn't been able to see loved ones in months were able to get those hugs again.

With the "Great Resignation," many workers left old jobs for places that paid better and offered more flexibility, so people could reclaim their home lives.

Several high-profile cases went to court, and the world saw convictions in the trial about Ahmaud Arbery's murder, bringing his family and community some peace of mind.

And, community groups have been pulling together to give at-risk children a brighter, violence-free future.

There's no guarantee about what 2022 will be like, but with any luck, we'll be going into it with more compassion and patience for our neighbors.

It's always the pleasure of 13News Now to see how people in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina step up to care for each other, and make our corner of the world a better place.