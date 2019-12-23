It's the end of a decade, which means we've listened to thousands of songs that have rocked us. From the country pop of Lady Antebellum to the light whispers of Billie Eilish, music and its artists have had a significant transformation in a relatively short amount of time.
The way music has been consumed over the past ten years has greatly changed, mostly through the emergence of music streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. However, while the way in which we consume music has changed, the Billboard music charts are still regarded as reliable standard to measure the success of songs, albums and artists.
Billboard has changed their method of charting songs since 2010. Today, Billboard considers both physical and digital play and now places different weights on how music is listened to when streamed. Billboard weights music in two categories on-demand (for services like Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify) and programmed (Pandora or other online music radio streams) with a song specifically cued weighted higher than a song played on a radio type streaming platform.
From 2010 to 2019, the Billboard music charts have charted all genres of music from artists all around the world. Below is the list of the top songs and top artists from each year of the decade.
2010
TOP SONGS
- TiK ToK – Ke$ha
- Need You Now – Lady Antebellum
- Hey, Soul Sister
- California Gurls – Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dog
- OMG – Usher Featuring will.i.am
TOP ARTISTS
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
- Eminem
- Lady Antebellum
- Ke$ha
2011
TOP SONGS
- Rolling in the Deep – Adele
- Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock
- Firework – Katy Perry
- E.T. – Katy Perry featuring Kanye West
- Give Me Everything – Pitbull Featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer
TOP ARTISTS
- Adele
- Rihanna
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Wayne
2012
TOP SONGS
- Somebody That I Used to Know – Gotye featuring Kimbra
- Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen
- We Are Young – fun. Featuring Janelle Monae
- Payphone – Maroon 5 featuring Wiz Khalifa
- Lights – Ellie Goulding
TOP ARTISTS
- Adele
- Rihanna
- Taylor Swift
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
2013
TOP SONGS
- Thrift Shop – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz
- Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell
- Radioactive – Imagine Dragons
- Harlem Shake – Baauer
- Can’t Hold Us – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Ray Dalton
TOP ARTISTS
- Bruno Mars
- Taylor Swift
- Justin Timberlake
- Rihanna
- Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
2014
TOP SONGS
- Happy – Pharrell Williams
- Dark Horse – Katy Perry featuring Juicy J
- All of Me – John Legend
- Fancy – Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX
- Counting Stars – OneRepublic
TOP ARTISTS
- One Direction
- Katy Perry
- Beyoncé
- Taylor Swift
- Justin Timberlake
2015
TOP SONGS
- Uptown Funk! – Bruno Mars
- Thinking Out Loud – Ed Sheeran
- See you Again – Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth
- Trap Queen – Fetty Wap
- Sugar – Maroon 5
TOP ARTISTS
- Taylor Swift
- Ed Sheeran
- The Weeknd
- Drake
- One Direction
2016
TOP SONGS
- Love Yourself – Justin Bieber
- Sorry – Justin Bieber
- One Dance – Drake featuring WizKid & Kyla
- Work – Rihanna featuring Drake
- Stressed Out – twenty one pilots
TOP ARTISTS
- Adele
- Justin Bieber
- Drake
- Beyoncé
- twenty one pilots
2017
TOP SONGS
- Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
- Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
- That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
- Humble. – Kendrick Lamar
- Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
TOP ARTISTS
- Ed Sheeran
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- The Weeknd
2018
TOP SONGS
- God’s Plan – Drake
- Perfect – Ed Sheeran
- Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
- Havana – Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
- Rockstar – Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
TOP ARTISTS
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
- Cardi B
2019
TOP SONGS
- Old Town Road – Lis Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) – Post Malone and Swae Lee
- Without Me – Halsey
- Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
- Wow. – Post Malone
TOP ARTISTS
- Post Malone
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
- Drake