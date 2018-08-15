WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — All thanks to a York-Poquoson Sheriff's deputy, a life-or-death situation turned out okay Tuesday night.

Deputy James Robinson came to the rescue when Emergency Communications received a call about a man in distress sitting on the edge of an overpass on Tuesday. Robinson's body cam was rolling while he tried to get the man off the ledge.

FULL VIDEO:

Over the course of three minutes, the deputy asked the man repeatedly is he was okay. When Robinson saw his chance, he took action and didn't hesitate to save the man. The man was distracted, which allowed the officer to remove him from the ledge.

"Deputy Robinson showed the utmost compassion for the man and reassured him that he still has a lot to live for. Our thoughts and prayers go out to this man and his family," the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer said.

Medics were able to take the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC