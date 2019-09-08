Everyone knows that the best part of about Lucky Charms cereal is the marshmallows.

That's one of the reasons why Lucky Charms cereal has partnered with Jet-Puffed to create a product that your inner 12-year-old self can jump for joy for.

Lucky Charms posted on Instagram on Wednesday that they would be working with Jet-Puffed to sell oversized marshmallow versions of the classic shapes we have all come to know and love.

"Magically delicious in EVERY form!," the company posted. "Grab a bag of @kraftjetpuffed marshmallows with Lucky Charms shapes today! #magicallydelicious."

Kraft Jet-Puffed Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows will start appearing on shelves in August 2019.