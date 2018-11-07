ANOKA, Minn. - Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog from Minnesota that captured hearts as the cutest World's Ugliest Dog, has died.

According to the Facebook page created for the canine celebrity from Anoka, Minnesota, Zsa Zsa passed away in her sleep overnight.

"She’s been staying over at my dad’s house," owner Megan Brainard told TODAY. "He woke up this morning and found her passed away."

Zsa Zsa was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area in June.

Brainard told TODAY that Zsa Zsa's passing was "devastating." The dog was 9 years old.

