1 Christopher Newport holds off UC Santa Cruz 74-70

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Playing without All-Conference senior forward Natalie Terwilliger, the top-ranked Christopher Newport women's basketball team held off a comeback bid by UC Santa Cruz (13-3) on a neutral court Saturday afternoon, 74-70. The Captains (20-0) led by as many as 14 in the second half before the Banana Slugs chipped away, but the CNU defense never allowed the conference foes to close within four as they held on for their 20th win of the season.



Christopher Newport has won all 20 games this season and extended the nation's longest winning streak to 37 straight victories. UC Santa Cruz, who is receiving votes in the Top 25 rankings, hung with the nation's top-ranked team until an 11-1 run late in the first half created some distance for the Captains.



The Captains scored 45 first-half points in the win as they leaned on senior guard Sondra Fan. The Poquoson, Va. native had 18 of her team-high 23 points in the first 20 minutes and knocked down 6-of-7 shots including a perfect 4-for-4 start from long range. She scored half of CNU's 22 first-quarter points and was the catalyst for an early burst that saw CNU race out to a 10-2 lead over the first five minutes.



In the second quarter, Fan stayed hot but freshman Hannah Kaloi took control to supplement her veteran teammates efforts. Kaloi had a monster period, sinking all four of her shots including a triple for 10 points. She added a make in the first quarter to finish out the first half 5-for-5 from the field with 12 points in relief of Terwilliger.



As the minutes waned in the first half, the Captains held a 34-31 lead with 4:11 to go. From there, the Captains would score 11 of the next 12 points to take a 45-32 lead and push the momentum in their favor heading into the locker room. Alivia Giles keyed the run with a tough finish in the lane and Hannah Orloff blocked a shot on the other end. Phylicia McInnis added a steal and CNU grabbed two offensive rebounds to set up Fan for a pair of mid-range jumpers. Kaloi finished an and-one with 1:01 remaining and converted at the line to give the Captains their first double-digit lead, and Anaya Simmons capped the run with a fast-break layup after a steal by Jovia Winkey.



Christopher Newport led by ten at the break, 45-35, after shooting 45.7% from the field (16-35).



As the second half began, senior forward Julia Ng scored first for CNU on a second-chance effort with a scoop layup in the lane. After a bucket by Kaylee Murphy, the Captains converted on two quick layups to take a game-high 14 point lead, 51-37. First, Gabbi San Diego slipped a back-door pass to Fan for two and then on the inbounds play, Simmons ripped the ball from Amanda Inserra and got a pass from San Diego for another fast-break lay-in.



Every time the Captains looked to extend, the Banana Slugs seemingly answered with a big shot to keep the game within reach. Fan knocked down her fifth three-pointer with 6:55 to go in the third quarter to make it 54-41, but Murphy answered with a tough finish against contact on the next possession. In the fourth, Kaloi buried a three-pointer from the top of the key with eight minutes left to make it 64-53, followed immediately by a return trey by Ashley Kowack.



Down the stretch, the lead proved too large as Christopher Newport converted from the free-throw line. Jovia Winkey and Gabbi San Diego each sank four straight on consecutive trips to the line to ice the win for CNU.



Fan scored a team-high 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting in a season-high 32 minutes of action. Kaloi matched her career-high with 15 points for the third time this season with an impressive 6-for-11 shooting effort. Anaya Simmons just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. Winkey was clutch in the matchup, scoring nine points and hauling in six rebounds in addition to the four key free throws late in the game.



Christopher Newport will return to action on Sunday as they take on Pratt Institute at 2:00 pm on the campus of Mary Washington. Live stats and video will be available online.