1 CNU women close out perfect regular season with Senior Night win over Eagles

Fan connected on three triples to join Christopher Newport legend Chelsie Schweers as the only players in Captains lore to reach 200 career three-pointers made. This season, the Poquoson, Va. ranks 12th in the nation in three-point shooting percentage and among the league leaders in total treys.



While she was leading the way on the offensive end, she was absolutely electric on the defensive end. Pacing the Captains tormenting pressure all night, Fan finished with a career-high eight steals. She was the top thief on a night the Captains snared 21 steals and forced 30 Mary Washington turnovers. Camille Malagar added six steals and Alivia Giles snagged four to lead the way while Hannah Orloff added two and Hannah Kaloi grabbed one.



Defense led to offense all night as Christopher Newport scored 42 points off the 30 Eagles giveaways. CNU also scored 18 points on the fast break.



Early in the game, Mary Washington took a four-point lead by opening the game on a 6-2 run over the first 3:10 in the first quarter. From there, Fan hit her milestone-making triple to pull within one before Giles put the team on her shoulders with a six-point blitz of her own. Just after checking in for the first time, Giles finished on a nice feed from Malagar for two, and then immediately picked off the inbounds pass and finished for two more. Moments later, the long arms of the junior forward ripped another steal and Giles was fouled on the way up, sending her to the free-throw line where she capped a personal 6-0 run that took just 26 seconds off the clock.



Mary Washington teetered back in front by the end of the first quarter, 16-15, but the Captains used a 14-3 burst to start the second and take control of the matchup. Giles was again the catalyst, starting the quarter and scoring the first four points of the run. The defense picked up seven steals and a blocked shot during the run which was punctuated by another fast-break layup, this time from Fan to Lauren Fortescue.



Christopher Newport led by eight at the break, 36-28, but clenched down even more on the defensive end after intermission. CNU built the lead to as many as 19 in the third quarter as Hannah Orloff got into the action. First she set up Fan for a three-pointer before adding a steal and chipping in three points of her own. She connected on a layup with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter to push the lead to what was then a game-high 19 (57-38).