1 CNU women selected as NCAA 1st & 2nd round hosts and takes on Brooklyn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The top-ranked and undefeated Christopher Newport women's basketball team was selected as a first and second round host for the 2023 NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Championships, set to begin this weekend. The Captains (26-0) will host CUNYAC Champions Brooklyn College (19-7) at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3 following the other first round matchup at 6:00 p.m. between Elizabethtown College (22-4) and Stevens Institute of Technology (22-5). The Captains are hosting NCAA Tournament action for the first time since 2016-17 and the sixth time in Freeman Center history since the building opened in 2001-02. It is the ninth time CNU has been selected to host in 23 career NCAA Tournament appearances.

Under the direction of head coach Bill Broderick, the Captains have reached the NCAA Tournament in nine of ten seasons and have reached the Round of 16 in all eight of their previous showings including six straight. This season, preseason All-Americans Sondra Fan and Anaya Simmons are leading the charge as Christopher Newport continues a run of 69 wins in the last 70 games played. Fan is averaging 14.3 points per game while leading the team with 55 made three-pointers while Simmons leads Division III in field-goal percentage knocking down 67.7 percent of her shots while scoring 13.8 points per game.



Brooklyn College won it's third straight CUNYAC Championship and fourth in the last five seasons. It will be the first meeting all-time between the two programs. The Bulldogs rank ninth nationally in steals per game and feature a top-25 scoring offense, pouring in 75.0 points per game this season. Gianna Gotti ranks second nationally in steals with 148 and is among Division III's leaders in scoring with 22.0 points per game.



Elizabethtown reached the Landmark Conference championship game before falling to No. 3 Scranton. The Blue Jays are one of the most dangerous three-point shooting teams in the country, ranking second in the country by knocking down 38.1 percent of their shots from long range. The efficient offense ranks fourth overall in FG% at over 46 percent.



Stevens also picked up a Pool C at-large berth after reaching the MAC Freedom Championship against No. 8 DeSales. The Ducks offer an intriguing matchup against sharp-shooting Elizabethtown as one of the nation's top defensive teams against three-point shooting. Stevens ranks ninth in the nation, holding opponents to just 22.5 percent shooting from distance.



