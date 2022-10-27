1 CNU women's soccer team continues to roll

The Captains, who are the defending national champs, also have the nation's longest win streak in Division III at 38 in a row.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If it appears the Christopher Newport women's soccer team has picked up right where they left off from last season in which they won a national title, you guessed right.

The Captains, currently number one in the country in Division III and has a 14-0-1 record. Their lone tie came on September 4th and was a scoreless match against McDaniel College. Christopher Newport currently has the nation's longest win streak in Division III at 38 in a row.

CNU has several key returning players mixed in with a number of newcomers. Players have seen a change from a season ago. "Embracing games that aren't amazing, but we find a way to win", says senior midfielder Sarah Smith. "So just enjoying the whole process".

Fellow senior, Jill McDonald has seen a difference. "Every game is the other team bringing its best game", she says. "They know what you did last year and it's just like every game is a championship".

What's also been amazing is the Captains have remained sharp. They've had five straight shutouts so far. Head Coach Jamie Gunderson says they've had to make adjustments.

"New team. New players", he says. "Each year is always different and just coming up with game plans on how we can be successful with the group we have".