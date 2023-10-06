10 Hampton Roads teams vying for a state title on Saturday: Cox and Princess Anne among state champs

Area baseball, softball and soccer programs looked to make waves in the state title on Saturday. Cox boys baseball, and Princess Anne boys soccer among big winners.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEESBURG, Va. — One of the most highly anticipated matchups for Hampton Roads on Saturday saw two beach district schools going head to head in northern Virginia with a state championship on the line.

In boys soccer, rivals Cox and Princess Anne soccer met at Riverside High School in Leesburg, Virginia for a Class 5 showdown. The Falcons were looking to defend their 2022 title, but the Cavaliers had other plans.

Princess Anne got on the board in the 24th minute when Michal Korba attempts a shot that's gets blocked but his teammate Maciej Majcherczyk follows it up with a put back goal for an early 1- nothing lead.

Then with four minutes remaining in the first half, Will Jennings comes up with a big steal and takes it coast to coast capping it off with a goal and a 2-nothing lead. Princess Anne would go on to take down the defending champs for a final 3-1 and capturing the Class 5 title. The matchup was the first all-Beach District state championship game since Kempsville beat Cox in 1997.

Despite a loss on the soccer field, the Falcons did not walk away empty handed on Saturday. In the Class 5 baseball state final, Cox was taking on nationally ranked Independence. One monster inning would be all the Falcons needed to put the game out of reach.

In the top of the sixthth, Tyler Frostad's base hit scored Alex John for a 2-0 lead. In the same inning, Joe Munitz with the bases loaded singles opposite field scoring Frostad and Connor Worth. It was all part of a seven run sixth inning for the Falcons en route to their second state title in three years.

In girls softball, Hickory was making its second straight trip to the Class 5 state final taking on Woodgrove meanwhile the Wolverines were looking to avenge a loss to Hickory last year in the semifinals.

They opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with an RBI single from a 1-0 lead. They added two more and in the top of the seventh slam the door shut on the Hawks season with a strikeout to end the game for a final score 3-0. Hickory finishes their season 20-5.