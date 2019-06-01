For only the second time this season, Virginia Tech found itself in an unfamiliar situation — trailing an opponent at halftime. And for the second time this season, the veteran-laden Hokies refused to panic. Getting a game-high 25 points from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, No. 10 Virginia Tech rallied in the second half to register a 77-66 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

Alexander-Walker made 9 of 14 from the floor for the Hokies (13-1, 2-0 ACC), who won their eighth straight game and are off to their best start since the 1982-83 team opened the season with a 14-1 record. “Another win is great,” Alexander-Walker said. “We’ll take any wins we can get. We’re thankful, we’re grateful, but we’re not going to be complacent. Tomorrow, we’ll let this go and try to get better.”

The Hokies overcame a cold-shooting first half in which they made just 10 baskets and trailed 32-30 at halftime. But Virginia Tech shot 55.6 percent in the second half (15 of 27) and outscored Boston College by 13 to beat the Eagles for the fifth straight time.

“Nah,” Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams said when asked if he made any halftime adjustments. “We do the same thing offensively every game. It just looks better when we made it. Like I said against Notre Dame (after the Hokies shot poorly in the first half against the Irish on Tuesday), we’re running the same plays. It just looks pretty when you make it.”

Boston College (9-4, 0-1) led early in the second half, but Virginia Tech took control with an 11-0 run. Alexander-Walker scored six of those points as the Hokies took a 43-36 lead and never trailed again. Alexander-Walker set a career high in scoring in an ACC game.

Virginia Tech led by as many as 16 in the second half on two occasions, with the final time coming following a layup by Kerry Blackshear Jr. with 5:32 remaining. Boston College cut the lead to eight twice in the final three minutes, but got no closer.

Despite leading the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage coming into the game (45.3), Virginia Tech shot just 27.3 percent from beyond the arc (6 of 22). The Hokies’ six 3-pointers were their fewest in a game this season, but they maintained that lead because of their proficiency from the free-throw line. The Hokies made 9 of their final 11 attempts in the final 9:16 and made 21 of 25 for the game. “We fouled,” Boston College head coach Jim Christian said. “I thought, in the second half, we played hard. We played hard the whole game. We started fouling a little bit, got out of position, and we didn’t score. That hurts a little bit, too.”

Blackshear added 20 points for Virginia Tech, hitting 6 of 7 from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Justin Robinson scored 12 and had five assists. Jordan Chatman paced the Eagles with 18 points. Boston College shot just 39.6 percent (19 of 48).