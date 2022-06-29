109th VSGA Amateur Championship comes to Suffolk

Cedar Point Club plays host to some of the best mid amateurs, collegiate and high school golfers in the state

SUFFOLK, Va. — It's as long a tournament as you'll find in Virginia. Monday and Tuesday are full of stroke play qualifying, golfers attempting to slot themselves amongst the 32 man match play field that consumes Wednesday through Friday. The weeklong action culminates Friday with a 36 hole playoff to crown a champion.

William and Mary's Jimmy Taylor is the defending champion, joining a list that includes former Cox Falcon Brinson Paolini and two time US Open Champion Curtis Strange. This is the 4th time the tournament has landed at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk, a part of the tournaments yearly rotation around the state.

Golfers raved about the course coming off Tuesday's round. Decorated amateur Evan Beck praised the courses smaller green for fitting with his stellar iron play while Tuesday leader Connor Creasy focused in on the dog leg heavy course's preference for shaping the ball off the tee.