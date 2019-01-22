10th ranked Hokies fall to #11 Heels CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 21: Luke Maye #32 of the North Carolina Tar Heels battles Kerry Blackshear Jr. #24 and Justin Robinson #5 of the Virginia Tech Hokies for a rebound during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on January 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 21: Nassir Little #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after forcing a turnover by the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on January 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 21: Luke Maye #32 and Kenny Williams #24 of the North Carolina Tar Heels defend a drive by Wabissa Bede #3 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on January 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 21: Nickeil Alexander-Walker #4 of the Virginia Tech Hokies and Brandon Robinson #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels battle for a loose ball during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on January 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 21: Luke Maye #32 of the North Carolina Tar Heels battles Kerry Blackshear Jr. #24 of the Virginia Tech Hokies for a rebound during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on January 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 21: Ahmed Hill #13 of the Virginia Tech Hokies drives between Cameron Johnson #13 and Kenny Williams #24 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on January 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 21: Ahmed Hill #13 of the Virginia Tech Hokies drives against Cameron Johnson #13 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on January 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 21: Justin Robinson #5 of the Virginia Tech Hokies loses the ball as he drives between Brandon Robinson #4 and Garrison Brooks #15 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on January 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 21: Ahmed Hill #13 of the Virginia Tech Hokies drives against Cameron Johnson #13 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on January 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Freshman Coby White scored 27 points and No. 11 North Carolina knocked down a season-high 16 3-pointers to beat No. 10 Virginia Tech 103-82 on Monday night.

Fellow rookie Nassir Little added a season-high 23 points for the Tar Heels (15-4, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who struggled out of the gate to fall behind by nine while making just 1 of their first 12 3s. But it wasn't long before just about everything started falling from behind the arc, an avalanche that sparked a game-turning 20-0 run that pushed UNC to a 45-31 lead by halftime.

UNC made 15 of its last 22 3-pointers, finished the game shooting 54 percent and led by as many as 27 points. Ahmed Hill scored 20 points for the Hokies (15-3, 4-2), who made 6 of 7 3-pointers in a fast start only to end the half by going nearly 6 minutes without a basket.