12th ranked Tribe building momentum as they hit the road

William & Mary has won five of its first six games on the season as they travel to face Towson this Saturday.

The 12th ranked Tribe of William & Mary will keep a busy schedule since coming off a bye. They'll take to the road this weekend when they face Towson on Saturday at 4pm.

William & Mary coming up with a big win as they took down #6 Delaware 27-21 before their bye week.

Mike London is the kind of head coach that like to break up the regular season into section and described what this part of the season for his players.

"It's kind of like after you start a mile race and you jockey for position coming out, but you don't know the kick of everybody else has", he said. "You just got to make sure that you don't feel that because you're out in front a bit that you're comfortable. Because those other teams, they maybe behind you, but they're drafting you."